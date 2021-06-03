Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Hits $696,963.64

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $696,963.64 and approximately $1.54 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

