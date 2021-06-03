John A. Cosentino, Jr. Sells 1,600 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.