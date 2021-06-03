John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBSS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

