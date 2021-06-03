John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 327,176 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.55. The firm has a market cap of £278.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

In other John Menzies news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

