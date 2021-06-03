JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 97,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $501.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

