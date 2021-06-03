JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $142.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,171,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

