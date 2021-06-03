Juggernaut Hits Market Cap of $67.40 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.