JulSwap Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00309678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00230477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.94 or 0.01145831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.03 or 0.99733880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00033121 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 407,493,794 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.