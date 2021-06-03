JUST Market Capitalization Tops $166.28 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $166.28 million and $26.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00319150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.01197054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,054.77 or 1.00289129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034185 BTC.

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

