JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $17,184.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

