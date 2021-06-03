Kadena Hits Market Cap of $63.81 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Kadena has a total market cap of $63.81 million and $741,756.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,271,435 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.