Kalkulus Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Kalkulus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalkulus has a total market cap of $26,107.35 and $28.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalkulus has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kalkulus Coin Profile

Kalkulus (KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,420,717 coins and its circulating supply is 18,745,637 coins. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

