Kaspien (KSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 426.52% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.