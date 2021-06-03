Kava Achieves Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

