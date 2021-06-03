KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.80% of KB Home worth $633,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBH stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

