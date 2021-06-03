Keep Network Market Capitalization Achieves $147.09 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $147.09 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 513,257,497 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

