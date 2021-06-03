Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 20,592 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,592 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.27. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

