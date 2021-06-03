Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,354 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 85.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 183,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

