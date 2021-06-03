Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

MDT stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.