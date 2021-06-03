Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

ETN opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,706 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

