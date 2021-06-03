Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin B. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 33,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

