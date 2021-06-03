KeyCorp Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $39.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 4,992.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 474.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,892,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 2,389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after buying an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

