Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYUF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

