KeyFi Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $8,260.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00314685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00252606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.01149955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,116.85 or 1.00083891 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032973 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003,943 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

