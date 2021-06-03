Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $98.34. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,848. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

