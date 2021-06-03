Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

