Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,757. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.82.

