Keystone Financial Group Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,436 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,575 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61.

