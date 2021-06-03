Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,260. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.