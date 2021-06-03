Keystone Financial Group Grows Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 2.42% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.83. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $72.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.