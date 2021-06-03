Keystone Financial Group Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.11 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $100.51.

