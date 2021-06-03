Keystone Financial Group Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 273,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

