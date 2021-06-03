Keystone Financial Group Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,491. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33.

