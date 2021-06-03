Keystone Financial Group Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.18. 68,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

