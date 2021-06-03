Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.80% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of SWAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 77,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $33.80.

