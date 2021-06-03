Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $154.06. 8,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.