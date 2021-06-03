Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,931 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 8,008,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84.

