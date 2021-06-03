Keystone Financial Group Sells 26,055 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

