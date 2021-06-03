Keystone Financial Group Sells 51,976 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,976 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.27. 489,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

