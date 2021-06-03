Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 15,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

