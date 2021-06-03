Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 232,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

