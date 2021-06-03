Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.76

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $25,010.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,452,453 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

