King DAG Trading 37.9% Lower This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $186,980.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

