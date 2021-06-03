Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,553.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $10,553.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00310715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01124314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.34 or 0.99651997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

