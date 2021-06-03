Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,359,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 792,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 88,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 725,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.