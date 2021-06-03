KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. KLA posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.30. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

