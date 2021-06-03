Kleros (PNK) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $102.83 million and $4.19 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.49 or 0.00649561 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,816,415 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

