Klimatas Price Tops $0.0078 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,633.02 and $775.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

