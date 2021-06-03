Kora Network Token (KNT) Trading Down 63.5% This Week

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Kora Network Token has a market capitalization of $94,988.43 and approximately $85.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kora Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

Kora Network Token Profile

Kora Network Token (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . Kora Network Token’s official website is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

