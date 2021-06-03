Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.53 and last traded at $116.53. Approximately 11,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 553.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

